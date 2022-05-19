Tucker is a friendly, playful, loyal and protective Cane Corso mix. He is able to live with dogs, cats and children over 10 years with proper introduction. Tucker was rescued from Second Chance Animal Shelter as a puppy and recently returned on April 19th due to the owners moving.
Tigger is an orange male cat at Second Chance Animal Shelter.
Isabel Wissner - Bennington Banner
Tucker is a friendly, playful, loyal and protective Cane Corso mix. He is able to live with dogs, cats and children over 10 years with proper introduction. Tucker was rescued from Second Chance Animal Shelter as a puppy and recently returned on April 19th due to the owners moving.