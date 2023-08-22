Trending Now
Judge decides fate of dog in forfeiture case
Local handyman receives minimal jail time and deferred sentence after ripping off elderly, retired teacher.
Shaftsbury woman charged with domestic assault
Local contractor faces life sentence on fourth-strike fraud charge
Vehicle pulled from Walloomsac in Bennington
Skeleton believed to be former Arlington man found in Lake Champlain
Five suspects found in reported drug operation
Burr and Burton football looking to take the next step
Bennington Little League gets the green light on indoor training facility
Bennington gears up for 'Garlic Town, USA' celebration this Labor Day weekend
Local Business News
EAST DORSET — Kimberly Norman has been chosen to be next the executive director of the Wilso…
BENNINGTON — The Green Mountain Community Network, operating as Green Mountain Express, anno…
Connecting Bennington County: Southern Vermont CUD, elected officials celebrate near-completion of fiberoptic buildout
PERU – “They said it couldn’t be done. They didn’t know Southwestern Vermont.”
NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran …
A ‘Higher Calling:’ Cannabis retailers statewide coming together to help each other in wake of flood
MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive fr…
MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that…
BENNINGTON – The NSK Steering Systems America facility on Shields Drive has received recogni…
MONTPELIER — The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns consumers to be on alert for…
MONTPELIER — Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper expressed sorrow about the damage …
'We come here probably every single day;' Jacksonville General Store offers fresh food and good times
JACKSONVILLE — The twin glass entrance doors to the Jacksonville General Store are unusually…