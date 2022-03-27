BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC), in collaboration with Bennington Free Library and Vermont Reads, will offer a free, in-person performance workshop for young adults ages 16 to 20 on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The workshop is targeted to those interested in theater, performing, improvisation, gender studies, literature, or poetry. Exploration of character and gender through costumes and movement will be the focus of the workshop. Character study from the text will be developed, culminating in a free performance with excerpts from We Contain Multitudes on Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m. Performance is not mandatory for participants of the workshop.
To register, go to bpacvt.org/event/multitudes. Then head over to Bennington Free Library and pick a copy of We Contain Multitudes by Sarah Henstra and read it by the day of the workshop.
BPAC is located at 331 Main Street. For more information, call 802.447.0564 or email exec@bpacvt.org.
The instructors are theater artists HK Goldstein, hkgoldstein.com, a non-binary performer and intuitive practitioner, and Jennifer Jasper, jenniferjasper.com, a director and performer specializing in improvisation and the executive director of BPAC.
Stop by Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org to learn about all of the Vermont Reads programming. Vermont Reads is Vermont Humanities’ statewide community reading program. Since 2003, the organization has invited students, adults, and seniors across the state to read the same book and participate in a wide variety of community activities related to the book’s themes. Over 200 different Vermont towns, cities, and villages have participated in Vermont Reads to date. This year’s book, We Contain Multitudes, explores themes of love, friendship, and survival through the growing relationship between two high school boys. Henstra is a professor of English at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, and the author of two previous novels, Mad Miss Mimic and The Red Word, which won the Governor General’s Literary Award in Canada.
Proof of vaccination is required for workshop participants. Masks must be worn while in the building.