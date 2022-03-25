BENNINGTON -- Mount Anthony Union High School Arts will present the Annual Pop Concert 2022 featuring the MAU Pop Choir, Jazz Band, and a variety of solo and small group acts showcasing the school's talented musicians.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 25 & 26 at 7 p.m. in the MAU auditorium. Tickets are $5.00 in advance and can be purchased at mauhsvt.booktix.com or in the Main Office at the school during school hours. Tickets are $8.00 at the door.
The show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID outbreak. Choral Director Lynn Sweet and Instrumental Director Mason Mills made the decision on March 12, 2020 to cancel the show, despite the rehearsals and student enthusiasm.
Sweet said that was the first of many annual events to face cancellation. But she said the students are happy to be returning to the stage this weekend and showcasing their talents.