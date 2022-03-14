churhc.jfif

PAWLET — It’s time for the famous Pork Suppers to begin for the season. The first pork supper hosted by the Pawlet Community Church is scheduled for April 2 at 4:30 p.m. for indoor seating and takeout.

The church is located at 38 Route 133 at the junction of Route 30 and Route 133 in Pawlet Village.

Menu includes: roast pork baked with the famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jello, rolls with butter, beverages and maple syrup and ice cream sundaes.

Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

Call ahead to place orders for takeout, 802-325-3022. For questions, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073.

