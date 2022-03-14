PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library will launch its seed library with a kick-off event on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., that will include activities for children and adults. From our seed collection of vegetables, herbs and flowers, you may borrow the seeds with your library card.
The library’s goal is to create a culture of learning, sharing and community by offering free access to seeds for growing food, flowers, herbs and native plants.
A seed lending library is a system for participants to borrow and return seeds at no cost. Simply visit the Pawlet Public Library to select the seeds you would like to take home, plant and enjoy. If you know how to save seeds, the library asks that you save some of the seeds from the heartiest plants that grew, then return them to the seed library for others to borrow next season.
For more information about the seed library, presenting, and happenings at the Pawlet Public Library, contact pawletpub@gmail.com or visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com.