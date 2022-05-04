PAWLET — The next pork supper hosted by the Pawlet Community Church is scheduled for Saturday. Indoor seating starts at 4:30 p.m. The church welcomes everyone, whether you’d like to dine indoors or takeout.
The event follows the state mask mandate. making masks optional. The church is located at 38 Vt. Route 133 at the junction of Route 30 and Route 133 in Pawlet Village.
Menu includes: Roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, hot and cold beverages, and Cake’s chocolate and Hawaiian wedding cakes.
Cost of the dinner is $12 for adults, $6 for kids, and children 5 and under eat free.
Call ahead to place takeout orders at 802-325-3022. Pick up any time after 4:30 p.m.
For questions, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073.