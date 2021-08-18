BENNINGTON — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) is aiming to raise awareness with a fundraiser raffle full of generously donated items from local businesses.
PAVE is celebrating 40 years of bringing help and services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. What started as a one-person support to aid individuals affected by domestic violence has grown into a vital community nonprofit organization. With a staff of ten and numerous volunteers, PAVE provides 24-hour hotline services to anyone experiencing domestic violence related issues, including full service client support and prevention programs for children.
For a $50 donation, you will be entered to win the following prizes: Two chances to win $500 cash; A mixed case of white wine plus two $50 gift certificates to the Grille at Mt. Anthony Country Club and The Publyk House; A mixed case of red wine, a beautiful wood cheese platter and a $50 gift certificate at Allegro Ristorante; A year’s subscription to Master Class, on-line classes led by celebrities and experts; Gift Certificates to Hildene: The Lincoln Family Home. When you visit, bring along a picnic lunch for four from the Elm Street Market; A Mani-Pedi and Eyelash Extensions at Posh Place in Bennington, an electric toothbrush is included to brighten your smile and a $250 gift certificate at Madison Brewery.
There are many more items that will be available for this raffle such as hors d’oeuvres provided by Thyme Tables; a nature walk with expert horticulturist, Ruth Botzow; a golf package for 4; and a quarter-share at Mighty Farm CSA.
Please visit www.pavebennington.org to review a full list of prizes available and to purchase tickets online.
For further information, contact PAVE’s Outreach Advocate Sarah Amatruto at 802-442-2370 or outreachadvocate@pavebennington.com.