BENNINGTON — Pathways Vermont will host an informational event at Mission City Church, located on Main Street in Bennington, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The group's purpose is to introduce the people doing the work of ending homelessness in Vermont through the Housing First program and give the community a better idea of how they can get involved.
Housing First works to immediately ends homelessness by supporting individuals and families to locate apartments in the community. Service recipients are provided supportive measures including drug and alcohol counseling, employment support, psychiatry, nursing care, and more.
Housing First has been recognized by Housing and Urban Development as the most effective intervention for addressing chronic homelessness. Since 2010, this program has ended the cycle of chronic homelessness for nearly 800 Vermonters while maintaining an 85 percent housing retention rate.
Contact Pathways Vermont for further information at reier@pathwaysvermont.org