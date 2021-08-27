BENNINGTON
SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.