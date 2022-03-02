park mc.jpg

Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion displaying the Ukrainian colors. 

 Photo Credit: Christopher Oldham
BENNINGTON — Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion displaying the Ukrainian colors. The colors will shine each night in support of Ukraine until the conflict ends.

