Updated: March 3, 2022 @ 1:01 pm
Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion displaying the Ukrainian colors.
BENNINGTON — Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion displaying the Ukrainian colors. The colors will shine each night in support of Ukraine until the conflict ends.
