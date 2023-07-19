NORTH BENNINGTON — The Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion, in partnership with William C. Deveneau, Attorney at Law, invites area socialites to an evening of fine cigars, food, bar and friendship.
The Cigar & Bar Club, held on the front lawn and veranda of the Mansion on July 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., offers an atmosphere low on pretension and high on relaxation. An excellent selection of cigars, hors d'oeuvres, wines and spirits will be offered.
Set against the radiant backdrop of the Victorian mansion, enthusiasts (and non-smokers) are encouraged to enjoy connection, conversation and community.
Tickets are available for prices ranging from $25 to $45 for Park-McCullough members and the public.
