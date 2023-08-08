NORTH BENNINGTON — The Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion and Carriage Barn has a new interim events manager. Maeve Richmond replaces Jeanne Mintrone, who accepted a position at the Better Bennington Corporation.
The Park-McCullough Board said Richmond has already started assimilating new systems and applying her experience as an event producer to the myriad tasks ahead.
"Whether public or private, special events at the Park-McCullough require an eye for detail, fantastic customer service, and a passion for our organization's mission. We see each of these traits in spades with Maeve," said Board President Kelly Clarke Harrington.
"I was born and raised in Bennington and have always loved my hometown area," Richmond said. "I am back in the area after 25 years and thrilled to be part of a venture as deeply committed to the community as the Park-McCullough House. The venue is one of a kind. Just walking on the grounds is an experience. I want everyone who comes here, whether for a wedding, a tour, or a signature Park-McCullough event, to feel warm and welcomed as if the Park-McCullough family was here to greet them.
"It's an honor to step onto this team," she added. "I look forward to engaging with the greater Bennington community on events that I hope will foster connection and be worthy of the nature of this historic facility."
The home, grounds, and carriage barn are fantastic backdrops for public and private events. The transition in staffing at the community-centric nonprofit, from Mintrone to Richmond, offers an opportunity to honor past successes and plan for the exciting seasons of events ahead, Clark Harrington said.
For more information about the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion and upcoming events please visit: parkmccullough.org.