BENNINGTON — This coming November Vermonters will vote on a state constitutional amendment to guarantee reproductive liberty, providing access to a full range of reproductive healthcare provisions.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m., representatives from the Vermont Reproductive Liberty Amendment Ballot Committee will provide an educational session on that amendment, also known as Article 22. The meeting will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School St.
Speakers will be Logan Snow, Southern Vermont Public Affairs Organizer, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, Reproductive Liberty Amendment Ballot Committee; and Mary Gerisch, retired attorney, activist, and Reproductive Liberty supporter.
The event is co-sponsored by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington (UUFB).
The Reproductive Liberty Amendment/Article 22, previously known as Prop. 5, will be a ballot measure in Vermont’s 2022 General Election. If passed, it would amend Vermont’s constitution to protect every person’s right to make their own reproductive decisions, such as whether and when to become pregnant, use of temporary or permanent birth control, and whether to carry a pregnancy to term or to seek abortion care.
Vermont Reproductive Liberty Amendment Ballot Committee are asking Vermonters to vote "yes" on Article 22.
The public is invited to attend the educational session. Masks are required for those who have not been vaccinated for COVID.