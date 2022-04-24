DORSET -- The United Church of Dorset and East Rupert marks the 10th anniversary celebration of the only P.F.L.A.G. chapter in Southern Vermont on May 8 at 4 p.m.
P.F.L.A.G. stands for "Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays" and is a national network of local groups dedicated to the support and education of all people, straight or gay, on LGBTQ issues. Since its inception, the local chapter has helped form a vital and caring community around a wide range of topics such as: support for families and individuals "coming out;" history and updates of A.I.D.S and HIV; cultural issues such as gay adoption, vacationing, dating, parenting; awareness of pertinent political issues around the country; history of the gay movement in America; book, periodical and cinema reviews; well researched and love-based interfaith perspectives on homosexuality; and connections to statewide and region-wide organizations of a similar mission.
To mark the anniversary, all are invited to hear nationally acclaimed speaker on transgender issues, Ben Greene, from St. Louis, Missouri. Ben is a transgender male who has been educating groups large and small, corporate and religious on transgender issues.
Following his hour-long presentation, which includes ample Q & A, there will be a reception and anniversary party. The event is free. for more information, contact The United Church of Dorset and East Rupert at 802-867-2260 or dorsetchurch@gmail.com. The church is located at 143 Church Street (off Route 30) in Dorset.