MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E. The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, Mass.
The Big E provides a regional marketing opportunity for Vermont businesses. It is among the top-five largest fairs in the United States, boasting an annual attendance rate of over 1.6 million people and is the premier event of the year for many vendors. Fairgoers from all over New England come to the Big E looking to find unique products and to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Last year alone, vendors in the Vermont Building brought in over $1.7 million.
Booth spaces are offered for both retail and food/beverage products. There are booth spaces for the entirety of the 17-day fair, for eight- and nine-day rotating spots, and occasionally for five to seven days. While most booths are inside, there are additional spaces on the grounds for products deemed an appropriate fit. New this year, VAAFM will also be accepting applications from food truck vendors who would like to sell their products on the Vermont Building grounds.
Any business or organization will be considered that is registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, has been in business for over one year, and is in good standing with the State of Vermont.
VAAFM has identified the following product priorities for the Vermont Building for 2023: Products that use Vermont-sourced ingredients and/or materials, Vermont-made cosmetics/beauty products, Vermont-made pottery, children’s toys and games, glass products, producer associations interested in representing a variety of producers from their industry, and products that align with regional/national trends.
Applications will be accepted through March 3. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/bigevendor to learn more and apply. Questions related to vending in the Vermont Building should be directed to Kristen Brassard at kristen.brassard@vermont.gov.