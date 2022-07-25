SHAFTSBURY — Sunday marked the first open house at Wing & A Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury since the pandemic began. The annual mid-summer event features sheep shearing demos, a maker’s market, a farm-inspired ballet and homemade pies.
Hundreds of people from all over the area enjoyed visiting the animals and exploring displays of handmade goods — some spun from the same wool produced at the farm. Visitors participated in learning the art of felting wool and relaxed with chair massages under the trees. The day ended with a professional ballet by the 2022 Farm to Ballet Project performed on the lawn, with an early evening thunderstorm soon after the final curtain call. Wing & A Prayer Farm sheep produce fine wools that are dyed with botanicals grown on the farm.