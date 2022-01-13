MANCHESTER — The internet is an indispensable part of everyday life, but it's more dangerous than Route 7 at night in a January blizzard. Learn what steps you can take to stay safe online at an upcoming lecture with cybersecurity expert Kenneth N. Rashbaum.
Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will host the talk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 via Zoom.
This discussion will examine scams such as phishing, impersonation, password update requests, theft of credentials through public Wi-Fi keystroke monitoring and other credential-stealing malware, and uses of your data to sell you things you may not want or need. Practical, easy-to-follow techniques for “safe driving” on the information highway will be proposed, starting with the question “Is that new app really free, or do I pay for it with my personal information?”
Registration is $18 in advance. For more information or to register, please call the office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.