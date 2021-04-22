This year's Dorset Players Annual Spring Fundraiser will be an online auction, running from noon Thursday, April 22 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 3.
The fundraising committee has assembled a wide assortment of gifts donated by local businesses. Bidders can choose restaurant gift certificates, golf outings, overnight stays at local inns, and an array of gifts perfect for Mother's Day.
Auction items are available to view at 32auctions.com/dorsetplayers2021. Donations can also be made on this site. All winning bids will be notified at the conclusion of the auction. For further information, call 802-867-5570, Wednesdays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit dorsetplayers.org for a link to the auction site.