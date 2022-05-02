MANCHESTER — Manchester voters approved the town’s purchase of the privately held Historic Manchester Rail Trail by an overwhelming margin of 700 to 200 votes in March. There is one final step Manchester rail trail users need to take now to secure the trail as a public asset.
As stipulated in the Article 4 approval, the non-profit BikeManchesterVT must raise $80,000, preferably by June 1, to finalize the sale to the Town.
Tax-deductible contributions may be mailed to BikeManchesterVT Inc. at Box 795, Manchester Center, VT 05255, or contributed online at: https://gofund.me/0e9662cd. Bike Manchester Vt is a 501(C)(3), EIN 27-4324733.
The Town of Manchester vote committed $120,000 for the purchase and an additional $50,000 for additional trail improvements. The purchase price covers reimbursement of the construction costs for the fully developed trail. The trail owners are donating the property.
Ultimately, the historic Marble Rail trail may help link Manchester Center to Dorset Village via off-road byways, from the Manchester Elementary-Middle School to the Dorset Elementary School off Morse Hill Road, passing through the Manchester Rec Center and the Northshire Civic Center at Riley Rink. Roundtrip on the current pathway from town center to North Road is 5.5 miles.
The four-season trail is largely flat, with a Sure-Pak surface for easy walking, skiing and pedaling. It travels through forested and open field landscapes with views of the surrounding mountains. Signage along the way provides historic commentary on the old MD&G railroad that carried marble from the famed Dorset quarries to the finishing facilities in Manchester Depot. BikeManchester VT volunteers planted over 1,000 daffodil bulbs now in bloom along the trail. Two trailside picnic tables invite trail users to linger at several vantage points.
For those who have not yet enjoyed the Historic Marble Rail Trail, explore the trail via video at BikeManchesterVT.com.