BENNINGTON — The public is invited to attend the Monday, March 28 Select Board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility.
Individuals can sign up to speak — for a 3 minute maximum — when they arrive for the meeting. Residents are also encouraged to come to listen, learn and stay up to date on what the Select Board is working on.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at: https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/032822SB-packet-p.pdf.
At this Monday’s meeting, there are three agenda items that the Select Board is particularly interested in receiving community input on, according to Chair Jeannie Jenkins and Vice Chair Jeanne Conner.
Economic Development Strategy and Infrastructure Update. The Select Board will hear two proposals that would utilize a mix of funds, including Town ARPA funds, to move forward.
Skate Park – Public/Private partnership.
Benn High Redevelopment Project — This is proposed affordable and market rate housing; community use for Meals on Wheels, YMCA, the Senior Center; and office and meeting space for various community initiatives and activities.
Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB). The Select Board and community will be asked to look at a draft resolution for this new board. The resolution pulls from the Safety and Equity Taskforce recommendations and comments from the public, Bennington Police Department, Attorney General’s Office, NACOLE, Town staff and the Town attorney. The Select Board’s intention is to refine the draft Monday and then send to the Town’s attorney for final review.
Implementing the Town Vision. Continued discussion of action steps for the Declaration of Inclusion, including developing a work plan to update the Town’s Americans with Disabilities Act Plan.