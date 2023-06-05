BENNINGTON — The 14th annual Old First Church Monumental Tag Sale, Bake Sale and Silent Auction will be held rain or shine on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barn building, located in the shadow of the Bennington Monument at 1 Monument Circle, Old Bennington.
Included will be antiques, attic treasures, items from several Old Bennington homes, Madame Alexander dolls, Roy Rogers and cowboy memorabilia, furniture, sports equipment, garden, jewelry, household and children’s items. Refreshments and homemade treats will be available, and a silent auction held, ending at 2 p.m.
Proceeds from the tag sale will benefit GBICS Fuel Assistance and general church projects. No previews or early bird sales will be allowed.
For more information about the sale or Old First Church, call the church office at 802-447-1223, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit www.oldfirstchurchbenn.org.