BENNINGTON — Free, community bike rides beginning and ending at the Bennington Town Office, 205 South St., will be held on Oct. 7 and 21 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The rides are easy routes for all levels, and helmets are required for all.

Questions? Email andreamalin@gmail.com or call 802-379-5468. The rides are brought to you by Chiro-Med & Rehab, United Counseling Service, Bennington Area Makers, Optionz Health & Fitness, Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center, the town of Bennington and the Bennington County Regional Commission.