BENNINGTON -- Occupational therapy patients in Wilmington and its surrounding towns, can now schedule appointments closer to home. Occupational Therapist Gabrielle Loomis, MSOT, OTR/L, has begun seeing patients at SVMC’s Deerfield Valley Campus, a primary care office providing family medicine in Wilmington.
Occupational therapists use a wide range of creative and customized plans to help patients of all ages develop, recover, improve, and maintain the skills needed for daily living and working.
Loomis offers most of the same services at the Deerfield Valley Campus as she offers at SVMC Outpatient Rehabilitation in Bennington, including evaluation and treatment of upper extremity injuries and cognitive deficits and compensatory strategy training for daily living tasks. Available treatments include upper extremity range of motion, strengthening, modalities, therapeutic activities, and adaptive equipment training.
Loomis graduated from Russell Sage College with a bachelor's in “Creative Arts in Therapy” with a concentration in Dance/Movement Therapy. Immediately following her undergraduate studies, she remained at The Sage Colleges to complete a master's degree in Occupational Therapy. As a member of the rehab team at SVMC, she sees a variety of patients within the inpatient and outpatient settings and has developed a greater interest in orthopedic and cognitive conditions. In addition, Loomis is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association.
Dagmar Tobits, MD, provides primary care at SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus. In addition, the practice offers routine medical care, follow-up care, on-site blood draw, on-site X-ray services, and health promotion and wellness programs. As a Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home, as recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the practice also provides a community health team that includes a diabetes educator, registered dietician, mental health and substance abuse counselors, and a nurse case manager.
For information about making an occupational therapy appointment at SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus, call 802-447-5140.