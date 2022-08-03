POWNAL — More than 85 children, family members, staff, board members, and community members attended Oak Hill Children’s Center’s 50th Anniversary Family Carnival last Friday, including one of its founders, Joyce Held. The celebratory event, held on the center’s playground, was free of charge and featured games, activities, carnival treats, rescue, fire and sheriff’s vehicles, a basket raffle and prizes for all children.
“We were thrilled with the turnout and so grateful for the show of community support. When we announced we were holding a 50th anniversary celebration for families and all who have been such an important part of Oak Hill Children’s Center, community members reached out to lend a hand, “said Executive Director Beth Traver Adolphus. “Oak Hill has been a special place for so many people, and we feel privileged to carry on the legacy of serving area families and providing high-quality care and education to their incredible children. We would like to thank everyone who helped make the day special as well as all those who have contributed to the success of Oak Hill over the last 50 years.”
The following community members contributed to the success of the day: Angela Caron, Mike Carrel and the Pownal Rescue Squad, Kathy Cichanowski, David Dence, Clara and Joel Howard and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, Caroline Martel, Melissa Maxon, Shannon McLenithan, Mike Nigro, Sarah Perrin, Green Mountain Concessions, Justin Olansky and the Pownal Valley Fire Department.