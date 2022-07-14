POWNAL -- 2022 marks Oak Hill Children’s Center’s 50th year of serving the children and families of Pownal and surrounding towns. To celebrate five decades of providing high-quality early care and education, Oak Hill Children’s Center invites all current and alumni families, as well as current and previous board members and staff, to a mini-carnival from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 on Oak Hill’s large playground at 72 School House Road in Pownal.
The event will be free of charge and will include a fire truck, games, activities, food and prizes. For planning purposes, RSVPs to oakhillbk@comcast.net would be greatly appreciated.
Oak Hill Children’s Center was founded in 1972 through a VISTA (Volunteers In Service to America) Project by long- time community members Joyce Held and Sandy Brookner.
“Our mission was to prepare Pownal children for school by offering them the opportunity to socialize with other children, feel comfortable in a group, learn basic skills and have fun, all in a safe, warm and caring environment,” says Held. “It is rewarding to see this commitment continue through Oak Hill Children’s Center and be able to say congratulations on 50 years of serving our children!”
From its beginnings as a preschool in an 1850s school house on Oak Hill School Road heated by a big, black, pot-bellied stove, Oak Hill Children’s Center has grown to serve children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 12 years at its current location in front of Pownal Elementary School. Oak Hill has proudly earned 5 STARS, the highest rating in the Step Ahead Recognition System, the State of Vermont’s measure of quality for registered providers. In recent years, Oak Hill has increased its engagement in the greater community, becoming an Early Head Start Partner, a Specialized Care Provider, a Pre-K Partner with the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, a participant in the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program and a founding member of the Bennington County Farm to Early Childhood Collaborative.
“COVID-19 has added many serious challenges for child care centers across the country, with one in four closing in the first two years of the pandemic. We are proud that we have managed to stay open and continue to provide high-quality early care and education for our children,” said Oak Hill Children’s Center Board Chair Shannon McLenithan. “We would like to thank the Oak Hill community, past and present, for 50 wonderful years and hope you will join us in celebrating!”
Pownal Preschool Inc. DBA Oak Hill Children’s Center is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization. Oak Hill Children’s Center’s mission is to support the needs of families by providing quality early care and education services in a stimulating, nurturing learning environment that fulfills the State’s vision of realizing the promise of every Vermont child. Oak Hill traditionally serves 75 families and over 100 children per year. For more information, please call (802) 823-7839 or email Executive Director Beth Traver Adolphus at directoroakhill@comcast.net