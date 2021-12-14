MANCHESTER — A Christmas classic will pirouette through town soon.
The Ballet Center recently announced its "Nutcracker" performance, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Burr and Burton Academy.
Artistic director Marilyn Cavallari and assistant director Brittany Tatko said the cast consists of children and adults from the area.
The ballet will feature Tchaikovsky's music, and there will also be angels, dancing dolls, tiny mice and a battle scene with a cheese-shooting canon.
All seats are reserved for Burr and Burton Academy. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 12 and under. A portion of the proceeds from the performance goes to the Irene Hunter Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Tickets are available at the Mountain Goat in Manchester or the Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, or by calling 802-379-0759 also at the box office prior to the performance.