BENNINGTON — Motorists are advised that there will be rolling roadblocks taking place today and Thursday along US-7 and VT-279 in Bennington. These rolling roadblocks are scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
The purpose of these rolling roadblocks is to facilitate the placement and deployment of steel barriers. After the completion of the rolling roadblocks, single lane closures will be required to allow crews to set the barriers.
Rolling roadblocks will occur on US-7 on both north- and southbound directions, as well as eastbound on VT-279 around the interchange.
Motorists are expected to experience traffic delays and are requested to adhere to advanced warning signs and law enforcement directions.