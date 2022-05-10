BENNINGTON -- The Second Congregational Church, UCC is holding its Not-Always Annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 21.
There will be a wide variety of hardy perennials that have been grown locally in members’ gardens -- proof that what you’re getting can grow well here in Vermont. And after a three-year hiatus, there will not only be a lot of outdoor plants, but some house plants, too.
Organizer Nora Parsons said, ”Spring is here and everyone is anxious to get out and start gardening. What better way than to get some proven, hardy plants at a great price while supporting a worthy cause?”
The Not-Always-Annual Plant sale will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 115 Hillside Street in Bennington. All proceeds from the sale will go to help support SCC’s charitable works in the community.
For more information, call 802-442-6766.