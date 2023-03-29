MANCHESTER — The Northshire Seniors are hosting a pizza party on April 17 at noon at the Eagles in Manchester (formerly Garlic John’s), 2282 Route 11.
All vaccinated seniors in the Northshire area are invited to attend. It is handicapped accessible.
Northshire Seniors will be serving pizza, salad and dessert. Make your reservations by calling Sally at 802-375-9780; call before April 11 to reserve your spot. The Northshire Seniors will be covering the cost. The space is smaller, so RSVP early because of seating limited to 60 seniors.
There will be a book exchange table.
Northshire Seniors is a group that serves anyone over 55 and living in the Northshire area.