MANCHESTER — Northshire Seniors will be holding a holiday dinner at noon on Dec. 12 at the Eagles in Manchester. All vaccinated seniors in the Northshire area are invited to attend.
The Eagles staff will serve a buffet lunch of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, carrots and pie. For more information and to make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780. The cost of the dinner for seniors 55 and older will be $6. Call before Dec. 6 to reserve a meal.
Northshire Seniors will also host a Holiday-Themed Teacup Auction. Items could include holiday decorations and items that can be re-gifted. Donations are welcome.