MANCHESTER — Northshire Day School, founded in 1968, is celebrating 55 years of providing early childhood education to area families.
The NDS Board of Trustees has accepted a new mission statement, formed with the school’s staff and educators, that reflects the important learning opportunities available at the early childhood education center. The new mission reads, “Northshire Day School cultivates a nurturing and inclusive community where children grow and thrive.”
NDS also welcomes two new trustees, Marissa Eustace and Mary Welford. Eustace lives in Manchester with her husband and son, who attends Northshire Day School.
Eustace currently works in Product Operations for Hearst Communications.
“I have been deeply passionate about education since my senior year at Georgetown University, when I spent time student teaching in the DC area,” said Eustace.
Welford operates a law firm along with her husband and has previously served as NDS Board President twice, from 1996-1999 and from 2005-2008.
“Brian and I have lived in the Manchester area for over 30 years and raised our three sons here. We could not have managed our full time careers without the amazing early childhood education offered at Northshire Day School,” said Welford.