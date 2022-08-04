MANCHESTER — Northshire Day School has achieved five ‘stars’ in the Vermont STARS Step Ahead Recognition System. The Northshire Day School provides early childhood education that meets the needs of children and families.
“This achievement reflects the exceptional work of our educators, our continued dedication to children and families, and the professional practices that are central to high-quality early learning experiences,” remarked NDS Executive Director Laurie Metcalfe, “NDS is committed to continuous quality improvement, and we are so proud of this accomplishment.”
Northshire Day School demonstrated accomplishments in Staff Qualifications and Annual Professional Development, Families and Community, Program Practices and Administration. The more stars an early childhood education program has, the more it is involved in a wide range of practices that support children, families, and professionals.
The Department has jointly developed standards in STARS for children and families, the Child Development Division and the Agency of Education. STARS participants include registered home providers, licensed children’s centers, school-based pre-kindergarten programs and school-age programs whose practices and programming exceed the requirements for becoming licensed by the state of Vermont.
“Our educators demonstrate every day what it means to be part of one of the highest quality programs in Vermont,” added NDS Curriculum Director Jane Gras. “We are so thrilled for NDS to be recognized as an incredible program.”
Jacquelyne Wilson, vice president of the NDS Board of Trustees, said, “I’m so proud of the NDS leadership and team of educators for achieving this high standard despite the challenges of the past two years. My sincere gratitude to all the staff for their hard work, commitment, and expertise. We must also acknowledge the continuous support of our communities and the role they play in NDS’s success. We are so grateful to our public and private supporters.”