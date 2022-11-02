MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will host a special children’s event with beloved naturalist Susie Spikol for her new book "The Animal Adventurer's Guide: How to Prowl for an Owl, Make Snail Slime, and Catch a Frog Bare-Handed -- 50 Activities to Get Wild with Animals." The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11a.m. at the store, 4869 Main St.
Spikol will share hands-on activities and adventures that bring children closer to wild animals than they've ever been (and maybe even bring a couple of animals to the event) with this charmingly illustrated activity book that will help young people transform their backyard into their very own nature preserve.
Have you ever followed animal tracks in the mud or chased after the glowing trail of a firefly in the night sky? Want to know how to hold a snake, feed a bird from your hat, and help salamanders cross the road? If so, you’re not just an animal lover — you’re an animal adventurer, and this is the book for you. It’s packed full of hands-on activities and projects that bring you closer to wild animals than ever before — from feathery birds and furry mammals to slippery herps, crawly arthropods, and other intriguing invertebrates. You’ll get insider tips about tools and techniques of the trade, become a citizen scientist, and then record handy field notes about all the amazing animal discoveries.
Spikol is a naturalist at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, New Hampshire. A lifelong animal lover, she now helps people of all ages connect with the natural world. To read more of her writings and find out what animal adventures she’s up to now, visit her website at www.susiespikol.com.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.