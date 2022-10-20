MANCHESTER — The Northshire Bookstore will host landscape architect and former superintendent of five national parks Rolf Diamant, co-author of the new book "Olmsted and Yosemite: Civil War, Abolition, and the National Park Idea." The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Diamant's book offers a new interpretation of how the American park ― urban and national ― came to figure so prominently in our cultural identity, how the work and writings of Frederick Law Olmsted inspired the creation of parks to benefit the public, and why this more complex and inclusive story deserves to be told.
Diamant is an adjunct associate professor of historic preservation at the University of Vermont, and former superintendent of five national parks, including Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site. He is coeditor and contributing author of "A Thinking Person's Guide to America's National Parks" (George Braziller, New York, 2016) and regularly contributes to the journal Parks Stewardship Forum. In his spare time, Diamant has led small boat trips in kayaks and white-water rafts from Alaska's Brook Range to the coast of New England.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.