MANCHESTER — Kevin Noble Maillard will present his bestselling, award-winning picture book "Fry Bread," an evocative depiction of a modern Native American family, at the Northsire Bookstore in Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m.
Told in powerful verse, "Fry Bread" is illustrated by Pura Belpre Award winner and Caldecott Honoree Juana Martinez-Neal.
Maillard is a professor and journalist who lives with his family on the 13th floor of a 115-year old bank in the heart of Manhattan. He is a regular writer for the New York Times, and has interviewed politicians, writers, tribal leaders, and even some movie stars. Originally from Oklahoma, he is a member of the Seminole Nation, Mekusukey band.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.