MANCHESTER — Novelist Alexis Schaitkin will present her new novel "Elsewhere" at Northshire Bookstore at 4869 Main St. in Manchester Center on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
The novel is set in a community in which girls become wives, wives become mothers and some of them simply disappear. It is described as being a rumination on the task of motherhood and all the ways in which a woman can lose herself to it; the self-monitoring and judgment, the doubts and unknowns, and the legacy she leaves behind.
Schaitkin, who lives in Williamstown, Mass., is the author of "Saint X." Her short stories have been anthologized in "The Best American Short Stories" and "The Best American Nonrequired Reading." She received her MFA in fiction from the University of Virginia, where she was a Henry Hoyns Fellow. She lives with her husband and their two children.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.