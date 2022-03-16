Book40a

Northshire Bookstore will return to in person events in April.

MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will return to in person events in April. Events will take place weekly at 5:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Whenever possible, events will be livestreamed for home viewing on youtube.com/c/NorthshireBookstore.

April 1: Yanyi Reads from "Dream of the Divided Field."

April 8: Caren Beilin reads from "Revenge of the Scapegoat" and Makenna Goodman reads from "The Shame."

April 15: Northshire Live History: Glenn Fay and Daniel Bullen.

April 22: Lama Willa Blythe Baker presents in person "The Wakeful Body: Somatic Mindfulness as a Path to Freedom."

April 30: Melodie Winawer reads from "Anticipation" and Erica Ferencik reads from "Girl in Ice."

For more information, email events@northshire.com or visit northshire.com.

