MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will return to in person events in April. Events will take place weekly at 5:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Whenever possible, events will be livestreamed for home viewing on youtube.com/c/NorthshireBookstore.
April 1: Yanyi Reads from "Dream of the Divided Field."
April 8: Caren Beilin reads from "Revenge of the Scapegoat" and Makenna Goodman reads from "The Shame."
April 15: Northshire Live History: Glenn Fay and Daniel Bullen.
April 22: Lama Willa Blythe Baker presents in person "The Wakeful Body: Somatic Mindfulness as a Path to Freedom."
April 30: Melodie Winawer reads from "Anticipation" and Erica Ferencik reads from "Girl in Ice."
For more information, email events@northshire.com or visit northshire.com.