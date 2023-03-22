MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will be holding an in-person event with Gesine Bullock-Prado for her new book "My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons" on Friday, Mar. 31 at 6 p.m. Pastry chef, instructor, author, and host of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont, Bullock-Prado returns to Northshire with her latest, a love letter to the original farm-to-table state in which she takes readers on a sweet and savory journey through each of these special seasons. Vermont is celebrated through 100+ recipes and stories from Bullock-Prado.
When Bullock-Prado left her Hollywood life in 2004 and moved to Vermont, she fell in love with the Green Mountain State’s flavors and six unique seasons. Spring, summer, fall, and winter all claim their place at this table, but a true Vermonter holds extra space for maple-forward mud season — that time of year before spring when thawing ice makes way for mucky roads — and stick season, a notable period of bare trees and gourds galore prior to winter.
In "My Vermont Table," Bullock-Prado takes readers on a sweet and savory journey through each of these special seasons. Recipes like Blackberry Cornmeal Cake, Vermont Cheddar Soup, Shaved Asparagus Toasts, and Maple Pulled Pork Sliders utilize local produce, dairy, wine and flour. Quintessential Vermont flavors are updated with ingredients and spices from Bullock-Prado’s own backyard. With stunning photography, Vermonters and visitors alike will revel in a seat at this table.
Bullock-Prado is the author of six books. She is the host of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont and has appeared as a judge on several Food Network competitions. She lives in White River Junction.