MANCHESTER — The Northshire Bookstore will host Chuck Collins, author of "Alter to an Erupting Sun," on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
In the novel, Rae Kelliher is a veteran environmental activist and pioneer in the death-with-dignity movement. Her husband Reggie calls her “party in a box” and “a weaver of people and movements.” Facing a diagnosis of terminal illness, Rae engages in a shocking suicide-murder, taking the life of an oil company CEO for his complicity in delaying responses to climate catastrophe. Seven years later, Rae’s friends and family gather at her Vermont farm to try to understand her violent exit and the rapid social transformations triggered by her desperate act.
"Written in a well-crafted, conversational style, Collins’ latest is a gentle yet clear reminder to readers that real change starts by looking outside ourselves and making even the smallest connection with others," wrote Booklist.
"Altar to an Erupting Sun" is the debut novel of campaigner and storyteller Chuck Collins, whose previous books include "Born on Third Base," "The Wealth Hoarders," "Wealth and Our Commonwealth" (with Bill Gates Sr.), and "Economic Apartheid in America.
Collins directs the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies where he co-edits Inequality.org.
Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main St., Manchester. For more information, visit https://www.northshire.com/.