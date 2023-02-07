WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The contra dance is resuming, with live music by acclaimed New England fiddler George Wilson and Selma Kaplan on keyboard, on Saturday at the First Congregational Church in Williamstown, Mass. Dave Eisenstadter will call (teach) all the dances.
A talented, multi-instrumentalist and singer, Wilson’s repertoire samples a variety of traditional and folk styles. As a fiddler, he has over 500 tunes for dancing and listening — tunes from New England, Quebec, Cape Breton, Scotland, Ireland and Shetland. His dynamic fiddling, strongly influenced by Cape Breton and French Canadian styles, has been popular with contra dancers and concert-goers since the late 1970s.
All dances are friendly and easy, and the caller will teach them as we go. The program will start with an introduction for beginners at 7:30 p.m. As always, the first half of the dance welcomes families with children, while the second half is more likely to appeal to dancers who are still vigorous after 9 p.m. This year, every event will culminate with the old chestnut, Chorus Jig.
Admission is pay-what-you-can, with $10 to $20 suggested.
Masks and proof of COVID vaccination required. Optional pre-registration form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/NorthBerkshireDancePreReg.