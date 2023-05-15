NORTH BENNINGTON — Paran Recreations and North Bennington organizations have announced their third year of Our Village Camp. The six-week day camp will focus on outdoor recreation, community building, connection, and most importantly, fun. Each week, campers ages 6-12 will engage in varied themes around nature, swimming, gardening, art, summer reading, and more about what makes North Bennington so special.
Campers will explore one of the partner sites — from gardening at Hiland Hall Gardens, Nature Hour with Bennington College, summer reading and special guests at the John G. McCullough Library, community art creation with Vermont Arts Exchange, treats at Powers Market, and ending the afternoon at Lake Paran, swimming and exploring nature.
“Our greatest goal is for the camp to be accessible to every family in and near Bennington,” says Camille Kauffman, Paran Recreations Director. “Therefore we admit over 40 percent of our camp participants on full scholarships.”
Camp will run from July 10 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $250 per child, although there are many full or half scholarships available.
For more information on the camp and how to apply for scholarships, visit https://lakeparanvt.org/programs-and-camps/ 2023-summer-camp/.