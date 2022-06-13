NORTH BENNINGTON -- Lake Paran and North Bennington organizations have announced an eight week day-camp program that will focus on outdoor recreation, community building, and fun. Each week campers ages 5 to 12 will explore hiking, swimming, food systems, art, and learning about the natural environment in the North Bennington area.
Campers will explore one of the partner sites -- from gardening at Hiland Hall Gardens, Nature Hour with Bennington College, summer reading and special guests at McCullough Library, community art creation with Vermont Arts Exchange, making meals from the garden harvests at Meals on Wheels, and ending the afternoon at Lake Paran swimming, exploring nature, and having fun.
The mission is for the camp to be accessible to every family in and near Bennington, therefore scholarships are offered on a needs-basis. Camp will run from June 20-August 19, Monday through Friday, 9a.m. to 3 p.m., at $250 per child. Many full or half scholarships are available.
For more information, visit https://lakeparanvt.org/programs-and-camps/.