BENNINGTON — Pangaea and Powers are hosting a North Bennington Block Party to show their appreciation for their supportive community on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 3 p.m.
The celebratory Block Party kicks off at the Village Train Depot parking lot, with a short car parade through the Village. All are invited to decorate cars, make music and join the parade. The parade will end at Lincoln Square, where visitors can enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, popcorn, cocktails, beer, wine and lemonade. They will also be treated to tours of the library.
Powers Market and Pangaea restaurant will both feature activities and live music from the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band.
Bill and Maria Scully opened Pangaea in April of 2002, now the longest-running restaurant in its location. Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda, the current owners, have worked hard to maintain and grow the business and are proud to be celebrating 20 years of serving the community.
For information and updates on the parade, call 802-379-3763.