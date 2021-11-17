NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The annual North Adams menorah lighting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. The public is invited to attend this ceremony which will be held in Dr. Arthur Rosenthal Square on West Main Street across from City Hall, with Rabbi Rachel Barenblat sharing a few words to mark the start of the Chanukah. Children attending will receive a small treat of chocolate gelt.
Commenting on the spirit of the celebration, Rabbi Rachel Barenblat said, “Chanukah is a celebration of light in dark times, and of the miracle of discovering that we have enough — we are enough. Jewish tradition teaches that a candle is not diminished when it lights another flame. When we come together, our light is more than the sum of its parts. Join us as we kindle the first lights of Chanukah in North Adams — bring the light of your presence, and together we’ll shine in the darkness.”
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said, “I have been proud to partner with Rabbi Barenblat, the congregants of Congregation Beth Israel and the Jewish community of North Adams and the Northern Berkshires, and community members of good will to establish and sustain the menorah lighting tradition in the City of North Adams. Kindling lights against the darkness – and the miraculous hope that accompanies this tremendous act of faith and belief there always can be brighter days ahead – is a theme shared among many traditions. I look forward to sharing the light, hope, and miracle of Chanukah with our community again this year.”
The lights of the menorah, lit during the eight days of Chanukah, represent the miracle of restoring light to the Temple in Jerusalem as it was rededicated during the second century B.C.E. Today the lights of Chanukah are a reminder of light and hope during dark times.