BENNINGTON — The Norshaft Lions Club of Vermont has announced the return of the 6th Annual Night for Sight fundraising event after a two-year hiatus.
The dinner and dance fundraiser, featuring music from Matthew Edwards and Buck2Fifty, will be held at the Bennington Elks Lodge from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The Night for Sight is a fundraiser for the Guiding Eyes of Southern Vermont puppy raiser program in the Bennington area. All proceeds will go to the puppy raisers to contribute to the care of the puppies.
Social hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and music and dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening also will include a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles and a cash bar.
Admission is $35. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, at Bennington Tire or at the door. For more information, visit the Norshaft Lions Club Facebook page or contact any Norshaft Lions Club member.