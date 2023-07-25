ARLINGTON — Norman’s Attic Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church in Arlington. The rain date will be Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
As in the past, the Norman’s Attic Fall Fest will line Church Street in front of St. James’, as well as Route 7A (Main St.) by the Town Offices and the Community House.
Food, including homemade baked goods, and entertainment are all a part of the Fall Fest experience. A wide range of 60+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, vinyl records, maple syrup, and much more will be on site. It’s the perfect way to support local artisans while enjoying Vermont’s spectacular fall foliage.
For over 25 years, this popular event has taken place in historic Arlington.
Vendors and craftspeople should contact organizers to register for space at Norman’s Attic Fall Fest. Vendor spaces are available now at a substantially reduced rate if you reserve before the Aug. 6 early deadline. Visit www.stjamesarlingtonvt.org/normans-attic to download the vendor application.