ARLINGTON — Norman’s Attic Fall Fest, one of Yankee Magazine’s “Top 20 Vermont Events," will be held on Sept 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rain date is Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
St. James’ Episcopal Church brings back the combination of Norman’s Attic and Harvest Fest to present the community-wide festival. As in the past, the Norman’s Attic Fall Fest will line Church Street in front of St. James, as well as Route 7A by the Town Offices and the Community House.
Food, including delicious homemade baked goods, entertainment and making connections are all a part of the Norman’s Attic Fall Fest experience. A wide range of 50-plus vendors feature antiques, collectibles, clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, vinyl records, maple syrup and more for sale.
This popular event has been held for over 25 years in historic Arlington, the home of American artist Norman Rockwell from 1939 to 1953.
As a new part of this year’s Fall Fest, Arlington Commons on Route 7A will be hosting an opening cocktail reception on Sept. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Watkins House for photographer Susan Weiss’ exhibit Greater Vermont. A Norman Rockwell exhibit and the Susan Weiss exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday during Fall Fest. Also on Saturday at the Commons is a talk about Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms at 11 a.m.
Members of the local community have been invited to host their own tag sales around town.
For more information, contact St. James’ Episcopal Church at 802-375-9952, or email stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com; the website is stjamesarlingtonvt.org/normans-attic.