ALBANY, N.Y. — American Airlines announced it would begin non-stop flights between Albany International Airport (ALB) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The non-stop flights will begin on Oct. 5.
“Direct non-stop service to Dallas-Fort Worth has long been a priority for the Airport as we continue to add air service for our business and leisure travelers and expand Albany’s connectivity world-wide,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority, in a release. “The Dallas-Fort Worth flights will open a new opportunity for our travelers to quickly connect to over 150 new and exciting destinations.”
Dallas-Fort Worth is the second busiest airport in the world and America’s largest hub.
Albany passengers traveling to Dallas-Fort Worth will be traveling on board an American Airbus 320, marking the first time the airline has ever flown between Albany and Dallas-Fort Worth. American first began service to “Albany Airport” in 1931.
“American is pleased to announce new nonstop service between Albany International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “With service to six nonstop destinations from ALB, American is delighted to offer local residents expanded access to our global network as customers begin to plan their winter getaways.”