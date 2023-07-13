Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.